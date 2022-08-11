Ride-on lawnmower determined to be cause of five-acre fire in Santa Ynez Valley

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire investigators determined that a ride-on lawnmower in dry vegetation was the cause of Monday's five-acre brush fire in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The fire burned in a grassy area surrounded by vineyards on the 1800 block of Fletcher Way in the Santa Ynez Valley on Monday afternoon.

Crews initially said that the fire had the potential to burn 15 acres, but were able to stop the flames at about five.

The fire department urges residents always to have an extinguisher or water source when operating power equipment in or near dry vegetation.

Cal Fire offers tips to prevent fires like Monday's from happening, including doing all yard maintenance that requires gas or an electrical motor before 10 a.m., never using lawnmowers in dry vegetation, and keeping the lawnmower's engine free of oil, dust, and other flammable materials.