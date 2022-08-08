Fire crews stop brush fire surrounded by vineyards in Santa Ynez Valley

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews were able to quickly stop a brush fire in the Santa Ynez Valley Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported just after 12:10 p.m. on the 1800 block of Fletcher Way in Santa Ynez.

Crews were able to stop forward progress at roughly 12:45 p.m., said Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Scott Safechuck.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said the fire was burning in a grassy area surrounded by vineyards.

Firefighters initially said the fire had the potential to burn 15 acres, but crews were able to stop the flames at about five acres.

It was 50 percent contained as of 1:25 p.m.

CAL FIRE air attack, Santa Barbara County Air Support Units, and the Los Padres National Forest Service all responded to assist in the fire attack.