Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Updated
today at 1:28 pm
Published 12:52 pm

Fire crews stop brush fire surrounded by vineyards in Santa Ynez Valley

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews were able to quickly stop a brush fire in the Santa Ynez Valley Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported just after 12:10 p.m. on the 1800 block of Fletcher Way in Santa Ynez.

Crews were able to stop forward progress at roughly 12:45 p.m., said Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Scott Safechuck.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said the fire was burning in a grassy area surrounded by vineyards.

Firefighters initially said the fire had the potential to burn 15 acres, but crews were able to stop the flames at about five acres.

It was 50 percent contained as of 1:25 p.m.

CAL FIRE air attack, Santa Barbara County Air Support Units, and the Los Padres National Forest Service all responded to assist in the fire attack.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content