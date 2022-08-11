Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Chumash gas station guest wins $1 million on California Lottery scratcher

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – One lucky winner didn't need to step into the Chumash Casino Resort to strike it big, it turns out all they needed was to buy a California Lottery scratcher from the Chumash Gas Station.

Jason B. purchased a 50X Fortune Scratcher for $10 at the Chumash Gas Station at the end of May and won the game's $1 million top prize.

“We are thrilled for our lucky guest who purchased the winning scratcher at the Chumash Gas Station,” said John Elliott, CEO of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“We have a great partnership with the California Lottery, which has been a great source of supplemental funding for public schools throughout its history.”

The Chumash Gas Station is now decorated with "Millionaire Made Here" décor after the Santa Ynez Board of Chumash Indians learned of the winning ticket sold at its property in mid-July.

The odds of winning $1 million on the 50X Fortune Scratcher is one in 1.2 million, and 15 of 24 the game's $1 million prizes have been claimed, according to the California Lottery.

