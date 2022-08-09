Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics celebrates National Health Center Week

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics is in the midst of celebrations for National Health Center Week.

The purpose of this week is to show appreciation to the staff of America’s Health Centers, who bring health care to the medically underserved.

National Health Center Week kicked off Monday with an event called "Healthcare for Homeless," and a sock drive, since socks are the least donated clothing item for this community.

The events for the rest of the week include Agricultural Worker Health Day, Patient Appreciation, Stakeholder Appreciation, Health Center Staff Appreciation, and Children's Health.

For more information regarding National Health Center Week and the listing of events visit healthcenterweek.org

