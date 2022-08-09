Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 10:08 am
Published 10:07 am

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics celebrates National Health Center Week

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics is in the midst of celebrations for National Health Center Week.

The purpose of this week is to show appreciation to the staff of America’s Health Centers, who bring health care to the medically underserved.

National Health Center Week kicked off Monday with an event called "Healthcare for Homeless," and a sock drive, since socks are the least donated clothing item for this community.

The events for the rest of the week include Agricultural Worker Health Day, Patient Appreciation, Stakeholder Appreciation, Health Center Staff Appreciation, and Children's Health.

For more information regarding National Health Center Week and the listing of events visit healthcenterweek.org

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content