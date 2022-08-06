Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Fiesta continues on Sunday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The secret is out when it comes to the free mercado and fiesta at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Barbara.

The church located on the 200 block of N. Nopal St. near Milpas and Montecito Streets has become a popular stop during Old Spanish Days.

It is known for tamales made by the church members.

In the past, they have run out of tamales, but sales are still going strong this weekend.

Customers said the lines are worth the wait.

Church volunteer Pablo Barreto said, "Everybody comes in to see Our Lady of Guadalupe, the best tamales in Santa Barbara."

In addition to tamales, the menu includes tri-tip tortas and pozole.

The church fiesta also has a white elephant sale, games and a raffle.

It is the only fiesta mercado open on Sunday.

It is open until 9 p.m.