98th Fiesta in Santa Barbara kicks off with Mercado openings Wednesday morning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – ¡Viva la Fiesta! Santa Barbara's 98th Fiesta kicks off on Wednesday morning with the two Mercados opening in De La Guerra Plaza and Mackenzie Park.

There will be a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the De La Guerra Plaza Mercado at 11 a.m., and the Mercado del Norte at Mackenzie Park will have an opening celebration at 10:30 a.m. The Mercado del Norte will include carnival activities for this year's Fiesta celebration.

The official opening Fiesta ceremony will take place at the steps of the Old Mission Santa Barbara, followed by the beautiful La Fiesta Pequeña show filled with dancing and music to help kick off the five-day festival unique to Santa Barbara.

People began setting up blankets and chairs at the mission early Wednesday morning to claim their spots for the evening show.

You can watch La Fiesta Pequeña live on News Channel 3 at 8p.m., or streaming online on the News Channel 3-12 website.