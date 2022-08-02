Old Spanish Days dancers and Los Ninos de Las Flores busy on the eve of Fiesta

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-On the eve of Fiesta some people showed up the Old Mission Santa Barbara expecting to see the Fiesta Pequeña dress rehearsal.

That used to be a best kept secret before the pandemic, but this year dancers did their dress rehearsal last Monday.

Early visitors may have seen Los Ninos de Las Flores rehearse their "Viva La Fiesta" welcome.

The girls and boys were greeted by Father Larry who said he felt like a little kid on the eve of Fiesta.

Many performers were busy doing special events on Tuesday.

Dancers performaed near Macy's at La Cumbre Plaza in the afternoon.

That is where the Spirit of Fiesta Tara Mata shared her reaction to being invited to Spain

Mata said she was watching our NewsChannel at 10pm. when should found out Spain's ministry of culture would pay her way to visit and perform in Spain.

The last Spirit of Fiesta went to Spain, too.

Mata said she hopes to take lessons and perhaps buy a bata de cola or a gown with a train.

The poised 19-year-old is going to be a Junior at San Francisco State University in the Fall.

She intends to visit Spain during a Winter break.

Her parents said they hope to accompany her.

After performing at La Cumbre Plaza, Mata and other dancers headed to a the Montecito Club to dance at a private event.

She is well aware they will be dancing non-stop through Saturday night.

For more information visit http://sbfiesta.org