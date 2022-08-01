Patient hoisted and transported to hospital after trail rescue on Tunnel Trail

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Emergency crews hoisted a hiker via helicopter from the Tunnel Trail near Arlington Peak and transported her to the hospital for life-threatening heat-related injuries on Monday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews responded to the 14900 block of Tunnel Road just after 3:40 p.m. on Monday for a hiker rescue, according to the department.

A party of three was hiking on the trail near Arlington Peak, and a 48-year-old woman was transported via helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for life-threatening heat-related injuries, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck.

The remaining hikers were escorted down the trail by fire and search and rescue crews.

The woman's status was unknown.