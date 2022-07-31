Local Bakeries in Santa Barbara prepare for Fiesta

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local bakeries in Santa Barbara are currently preparing for Fiesta.

Preparations include decorating pastries with vibrant colors, including red, green, and yellow frosting.

Dessert is something that sparks nostalgia for many Hispanic residents in Santa Barbara County.

"I remember my grandma making conchas every weekend, " said one resident from Carpenteria.

Fiesta festivities are set to begin on Wednesday, at 11 am at Mercado De La Guerra. For more information about Fiesta visit sbfiesta.org