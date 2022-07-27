Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 7:30 am
Published 6:16 am

Highway 154 reopens after overnight closure due to car hauler fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A fire around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night impacted traffic on Highway 154 overnight and into Wednesday morning. A semi-truck hauling five to six vehicles caught fire on the San Marcos Pass near Lake Cachuma. As of 6 a.m. Wednesday the road is now back open to traffic.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department firefighters responded Tuesday night and reported the fire had spread to the nearby vegetation, but crews were able to put the flames out. Only a 50-foot by 5-foot section of brush burned, according to Santa Barbara County Fire. The truck and its load of cars were badly damaged if not destroyed in the fire.

What caused the fire is under investigation. The roadway had been closed on the Santa Barbara side at Cathedral Oaks and at Highway 246 on the Santa Ynez side for about 8-hours due to the fire.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Joe Buttitta

Joe Buttitta co-anchors the Morning News on News Channel 3-12 and NewsChannel 3 Midday. To learn more about Joe, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content