Goleta unveils first solar photovoltaic project at city hall

GOLETA, Calif. – The city of Goleta on Wednesday unveiled its completed first solar photovoltaic project that will power nearly 100% of Goleta City Hall's energy usage with clean renewable energy produced on-site.

The city hosted a 'green' ribbon cutting on Wednesday morning for the project, Monarch 1, which will generate 210 kilowatts of solar power and generate an anticipated savings of more than $270,000 over the 25-year lifespan of the project, according to city officials.

Monarch 1 is wired to be micro-grid ready and includes pre-wiring for six electric vehicle charging stations that will be installed in the future. It is the first solar project of many that the city hopes to install at its facilities to offset energy use and meet the city's goal of 100% renewable electricity by 2030, city officials said.

The city's new sustainability manager, Dana Murray, took part in the ribbon cutting on Wednesday morning along with city officials and elected representatives.

"The city is excited to continue to advance clean energy projects with new leadership and to build upon the foundation set by the city’s ambitious goals and the work of its staff," city officials said.

To learn more about Goleta's Sustainability Program and projects, click here.