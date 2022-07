Danish author Hans Christian Andersen wrote the fairy tale in 1845 and it is still going strong.

Many of actors, ages 9 through 16, caught the musical theater bug this summer.

Stage Left Productions prepared two casts to put on shows during a four week performing arts training program.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Little Mermaid wrapped up its run at Santa Barbara High School Theater on Sunday.

