CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – A new crisis and suicide hotline launched nationwide on Saturday, and now residents all across the Central Coast can dial 9-8-8 if they are experiencing a mental health crisis.

People in need of the service can also test 9-8-8 or chat 988lifeline.org for themselves, or if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.

9-8-8 is a new federal number that people can use as an alternative to calling 9-1-1, said Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Department spokeswoman Suzanne Grimmesey.

The number operates through the old National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and is a network of over 200 locally-operated and funded crisis centers around the country.

"The aim is to make is simpler for people to be connected to help and within California, to the state’s network of 13 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline call centers," Grimmesey said.

Data from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline shows that call centers saw a 67% increase in calls between 2016 and 2020, but also reported being able to answer only 90% of calls, according to Grimmesey.

"Too many people are experiencing (a) suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress without the support and care they need, and sadly, the pandemic only made a bad situation worse when it comes to mental health and wellness in America," Grimmesey said. "There are urgent realities driving the need for crisis service transformation across our country."

The Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness also has a 24/7 Access Line for residents to use by calling 888-868-1649.