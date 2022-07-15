The Solvang Festival Theater is set to host its first show after major renovations

SOLVANG, Calif.- The Solvang Festival Theater is set to host its first show Saturday night after major renovations

People will be able to enjoy the new 694 seats, a new rear wall that is 8 feet taller than the old one, new lighting columns, new ramps and update to the lawn.

This project is a $5.3 million dollar renovation and the money raised was all donated by the community.

The theater says the venue can be used for more than just shows it can be used for wedding receptions, a wedding on the stage or family gathers.