Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 10:31 am
Published 6:54 pm

The Solvang Festival Theater is set to host its first show after major renovations

Tony Almanza / KEYT

SOLVANG, Calif.- The Solvang Festival Theater is set to host its first show Saturday night after major renovations

People will be able to enjoy the new 694 seats, a new rear wall that is 8 feet taller than the old one, new lighting columns, new ramps and update to the lawn.

This project is a $5.3 million dollar renovation and the money raised was all donated by the community.

The theater says the venue can be used for more than just shows it can be used for wedding receptions, a wedding on the stage or family gathers.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Tony Almanza

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content