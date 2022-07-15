Crews respond to five-car traffic accident on Highway 154

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Crews were responding to the scene of a five-car accident reported on Highway 154 on Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP incident response pages show that the accident occurred minutes after 3 p.m. on Friday near Lake Cachuma on Highway 154.

One vehicle was reportedly off the roadway and in the brush on the side of the road, according to the CHP.

An older model Toyota pickup truck swerved into an oncoming semi-truck, hit the semi-truck, and then went off the roadway into a ditch, according to the CHP.

The CHP was reporting major injuries from the accident as of 3:10 p.m.

