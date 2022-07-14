Two-car crash blocks part of Highway 154 in Los Olivos, one with life threatening injuries

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. - A car accident on the 3200 block of Highway 154 in Los Olivos is blocking traffic as emergency crews respond to the scene. The cross street for the accident is Foxen Canyon Road.

Photos courtesy: Scott Safechuck/@SBCFireInfo on Twitter

The accident reported at 8:40 a.m. involved two vehicles. With one of the cars catching fire. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has requested the closure of Highway 154 in order to land an emergency helicopter and airlift a patient to the hospital.

Westbound #Hwy154 near Foxen Canyon in #LosOlivos CLOSED due to two vehicle traffic collision. Lanes blocked & one vehicle on fire. — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) July 14, 2022

Santa Barbara County Fire reporting one patient with life threatening injuries, flown to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara. The 60-year-old male was pulled from their vehicle while it was on fire, apparently pulled out by bystanders.

This is a developing story and more information will be added when it becomes available.