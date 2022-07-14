Goleta selects new city manager to be officially appointed next week

GOLETA, Calif. – The city of Goleta has selected a new city manager after a three-month-long national recruitment and competitive interview process, according to city officials.

Robert Nisbet was selected as the new city manager, and will officially be appointed at the July 19 city council meeting. He will begin his new role on Sept. 1.

“I am thrilled to have been selected as the new city manager for the city of Goleta," Nisbet said. "I know first-hand how special of a place Goleta is and I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the Good Land.”

Nisbet has more than 28 years of professional management experience, including four years as the city manager of Half Moon Bay, six years as assistant general manager for the East Bay Regional Park District, 12 years with the Santa Barbara County General Services Department – seven of which he served as department director – and seven years as the Public Works director for Carpinteria.

“The selection of a new City Manager is incredibly important as this position essentially oversees all City staff and operations. The members of the City Council feel that Mr. Nisbet is an excellent choice to serve as our next City Manager and he is well-suited for this role," said Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte.

"His experience combined with his knowledge of our area, makes him well-qualified to keep our wonderful city moving in a positive direction.”

Nisbet has a Bachelor of Science in construction management from Washington State University and a master's degree in economics with an emphasis in public finance and urban economics from UC Santa Barbara.