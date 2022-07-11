Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Santa Barbara County Fire crews respond to brush fire in Aero Camino area

GOLETA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews were responding to a less than half-acre brush fire that broke out in the Aero Camino area in Goleta on Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to calls of an illegal burn with "significant smoke showing" around 2:30 p.m. between the railroad tracks and a lumberyard business, said Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.

There was no damage to nearby structures.

Railroad traffic in the area was briefly stopped for firefighter safety, according to the fire department.

The incident response was upgraded to two Type 1 engines, two Type 2 brush engines, and one battalion chief, Safechuck said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

