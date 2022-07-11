Junior wheelchair sports camp returns to UCSB

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The annual Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp returns to UC Santa Barbara in person for the first time in two years.

The camp welcomes dozens of enthusiastic campers who use wheelchairs to participate in activities at the UCSB recreation center from July 11-15.

The camp teaches participants between the ages of six and 21 sports and recreation skills development using wheelchair sports and recreation activities ranging from beginner to advanced.

Because this camp is the only one of its kind on the Central Coast, it attracts participants from all over California and even some from Oregon.

Funding from the Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation enables all campers to attend the camp for the entire week at no cost and transportation is also provided free of cost for campers from Oxnard, Santa Maria, Lompoc, Carpinteria, and Santa Barbara.