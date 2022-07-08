Emergency notification system to be tested across Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. – Santa Barbara County's ReadySBC emergency alert notification system will be tested across all of Montecito on July 21.

The purpose of the test, which will occur at 11 a.m., is to make sure that all residents and community members have their contact information updated so that they can receive the emergency alerts without any issue.

ReadySBC alerts are pushed when disaster, such as a fire or mudslide, strikes and can include evacuation warnings and orders, flood warnings, or shelter-in-place orders.

Santa Barbara County residents can register to receive the alerts for up to five county addresses, which can include a home address, work address, school address, or the address of a close family member or friend.

People must choose at least one way to receive the alerts, but can choose several different methods and prioritize them in the order they wish to be contacted.

The contact methods include text, reverse calls to cell phones and landlines, email, and TTY/TDD for the deaf and hard-of-hearing.

The Montecito Fire Department advises people to save ReadySBC alerts' phone (805-979-2040)and text (8891) numbers in their contacts so that it is clear when they are receiving an emergency message.

At 11 a.m. on July 21, residents within the Montecito Fire Protection District boundary and who are registered for ReadySBC alerts will receive the test.

Click here for an interactive map to determine if you are within the boundary.

After the test is issued, community members will be asked to confirm that they received the message.

For any questions or issues related to the alerts on test day, call the non-emergency business line at 805-969-7762.

While the test is only occurring in Montecito, all Santa Barbara County residents can sign up for emergency alerts for their area. Click here to sign up.