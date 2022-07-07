Santa Barbara County mirrors statewide trend of increasing overdose deaths

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The number of overdose deaths in Santa Barbara County reported in the first six months of 2022 is already over half the number reported over the entire year in 2021.

Data released as part of Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown's 'Project Opioid' show that there have already been 91 overdose deaths in the county in the first half of the year, compared to 133 overdose deaths reported over the entire year prior.

The accelerating number of overdose deaths is not a problem unique to Santa Barbara County, as fatal overdoses across the state increased by 79% since 2019, according to data from the Sheriff's Office.

The increasing presence of fentanyl in drugs has played a significant role in the increasing trend, data shows.

Fentanyl was present in the body of roughly 50% of the drug overdose deaths in Santa Barbara County in 2021, and fentanyl-involved deaths countywide have increased 81% since 2019, according to the data obtained by News Channel 3-12.

Additionally, fentanyl was listed as the cause of death in nearly 80% of the state's overdose deaths in 2020.

Data also shows that overdose deaths among Hispanic county residents are growing at a higher rate than other populations, increasing about 114% between 2019 and 2021. Overdose deaths in white residents increased by 17% over the same time period.