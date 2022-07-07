Santa Barbara County Fire crews send aid to Electra Fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department sent a five-engine strike team and a battalion chief to help fight the over-4,200-acre Electra Fire burning in Northern California.

The fire broke out on Fourth of July evening along Electra Road and Highway 49, southeast of Jackson in Amador County, according to Cal Fire.

The fire has been active for two days and is burning in two counties: Amador and Calaveras.

It was 40% contained as of 9 a.m. on Thursday.