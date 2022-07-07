Nomination period for Santa Barbara Foundation’s 79th Person of the Year Awards underway

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The nomination period for the Santa Barbara Foundation's 79th Person of the Year Awards is underway, allowing people the opportunity to nominate Santa Barbara's unsung heroes who have gone above and beyond to give back to their community.

“During this time of unrest and uncertainty due to COVID and other concerns based on inflation, societal unrest, and global turmoil, it is such an honor to be able to focus on the positive philanthropic achievements of those in our Santa Barbara area — many who have been quietly doing this work for decades,” said Santa Barbara Foundation's Communications Director Jordan Killebrew.

Anyone in the community can nominate an individual, couple, or family who they think has represented a meaningful commitment to the community, addressed real community needs or has enhanced the quality of life in the area, or has involved acts of kindness and innovation with an emphasis on recent accomplishments and achievements.

The nomination period ends July 15.

The Person of the Year Awards (previously called the Man and Woman of the Year Awards) shines light on people who act as role models and ambassadors for their causes.

John Daly and Judy Stapelmann won the awards last year for being "exceptional members of our community," said Christopher Davis, a consultant for the foundation.

Once all Person of the Year nominations are received on July 15, the Collaboration for Social Impact Advisory Board consisting of nonprofit leaders in the county will deliberate the nominations and provide its top preferences to the Selection Committee made up of former winners.

For more information about the nomination process, click here.