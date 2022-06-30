SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Heavy flames filled were seen in Santa Barbara early Thursday morning after a home caught fire, though no other nearby homes were damaged, according to the Santa Body City Fire Department.

Early this AM, SBFD, with assistance from SBCoFD and SBPD responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Grove Lane. No damage to adjacent homes and all residents exited the home prior to the FD's arrival. Cause of the fire is under investigation.

The home was located on the 800 block of Grove Lane, and no residents were stuck inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.