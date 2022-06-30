Skip to Content
Santa Barbara home caught fire early Thursday morning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Heavy flames filled were seen in Santa Barbara early Thursday morning after a home caught fire, though no other nearby homes were damaged, according to the Santa Body City Fire Department.

The home was located on the 800 block of Grove Lane, and no residents were stuck inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Santa Barbara - South County
