Downtown Santa Barbara parking lots to increase rates starting Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The hourly rates for parking lots in downtown Santa Barbara will increase beginning Friday in a move to combat the rising costs of performing parking-related services and capital improvement projects.

The hourly rate for parking in public lots will increase from $1.50 to $2.50 starting Friday, but parkers will continue to receive the free 75-minute parking that already exists in city lots, according to Sarah Clark, downtown plaza and parking manager.

The new fees will ensure that downtown parking lots continue to be safe and clean and provide "the level of service for which Santa Barbara is known," Clark said.

The city offers monthly permit options for residents and people who work in the downtown area. Click here to learn more about permit options.