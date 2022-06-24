Anti-abortion Central Coast residents overjoyed by Supreme Court ruling

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Central Coast residents who are anti-abortion advocates shared their joyous reactions to Friday's ruling, saying they were not surprised by the decision of the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Members of the Santa Barbara County Republican Party say they saw it coming.

"Let's face it – since the leak, people have been talking about it for over a month. So it really didn't come as a big surprise," said Bobbi Mcginnis, Santa Barbara County Republican Chairwoman.

Mcginnis believes the Supreme Court "hit it out of the park" in its Roe v Wade decision.

She went on, saying, "I think it's important that states have the right to legislate, that citizens have the right to elect representatives. It's a question between a woman and her doctor and it's not a place for a government to be in the bedroom or the doctor's room regarding abortion and between a woman and her pastor and her religious beliefs too," said McGinnis.

Thepo Tulku, a spiritual leader of the Tibetan Buddhist community in Santa Barbara, is also extremely pleased with the ruling.

"We believe anything to do with abortion is killing life. It is a negative practice, so we discourage abortion. Abortion is not a solution. We are very happy (about) this ruling because it supports life, not abortion," Tulku said.

"That is very important for our beliefs. My hope is everybody has happiness and to do that we have to practice compassion and love and to do that we have to save lives, this is very important."

Both Tulku and Mcginniss hope that people around the nation will respect the court's ruling.

Theresa Brennan, the president of the California-based anti-abortion organization, The Right to Life League, is also speaking out about Friday's decision saying she is "thrilled with the news."

"I know that they say 'my body, my choice,' but for me, the baby also has a fundamental right as a human being. And I know that to some people that feels like then you're sort of stripping away the rights of the mother but I disagree. I believe we really as a nation need to come together behind women and provide resources to make sure new mothers have the support they need."

The Right to Life League was founded in California in 1967 and says it was the country's first organization dedicated to opposing abortion.

Brennan says while Friday is a day of celebration for anti-abortion advocates, she is fearful of retaliation against anti-abortion pregnancy crisis centers and since abortions will not be going away in California – her organization will still "have to work hard to change hearts and minds on the issue."

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles, Jose Gomez, issued the official statement below: