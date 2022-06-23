Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Authorities release identity of man killed in hit-and-run accident in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Monday.

Noah Richard Turner, 47 of Santa Barbara, was struck by a large SUV traveling northbound on Highway 101 near La Cumbre Road early Monday morning.

The SUV hit Turner after he walked onto the right lane of the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the car fled the scene, and Turner was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

