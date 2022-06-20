Man dies after walking onto Highway 101 in Santa Barbara and being struck by car

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A man died early Monday morning after walking onto northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara and being struck by a large SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man walked onto the far right lane of the highway north of La Cumbre Road around 6:45 Monday morning when a large SUV traveling northbound struck him, according to CHP spokesman Jonathan Gutierrez.

The SUV fled the scene, and the man was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where he died from his injuries, Gutierrez said.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, and the accident is still under investigation. There was no additional information available about the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol office at 805-967-1234.