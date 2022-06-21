Santa Barbara officials bless new mural at Eastside Neighborhood Park

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara city officials will host a blessing ceremony for the newly-created Los Voladores de Papantla mural at the Eastside Neighborhood Park on Tuesday.

The ceremony will also bless three recently re-envisioned murals by muralist and local artist Miguel Rodriguez, according to Ricardo Venegas, community center director.

The collection of murals highlights pre-Colombian people by using colorful imagery that is representative of different Indigenous cultures such as the Chumash, Aztec, Maya, Yaqui, and Totonac, Venegas said.

The project was funded by the Parks and Recreation Department and directed by Rodriguez.

Community members are invited to attend the blessing ceremony at the Eastside Neighborhood Park, 118 N. Soledad Street, at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.