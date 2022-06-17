Local companies raise money for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara at South Coast Business and Technology Awards

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Local business leaders gathered at the South Coast Business and Technology Awards in Santa Barbara on Thursday night to raise money for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Companies from all across Santa Barbara County donated to the foundation at the annual event, which has raised $2.7 million over the years.

The money raised goes toward scholarships for graduating high school students in the county.

"There's a moral benefit too, you know, these kids, our kids in Santa Barbara County feel like they're being supported by their community," said Matt Rowe, co-chair of the foundation's board. "And I think that goes a long way. I think it gives them a big confidence boost."

The Scholarship Foundation has raised over $140 million for roughly 60,000 local students over the last 60 years.

Savannah Hunt, a fourth-year engineering student at Santa Clara University said that the scholarship she received from the foundation allowed her to follow her passion in college.

"It was the community telling me that I had the ability to pursue a career instead, and it was the scholarship that gave me the means to follow that passion at Santa Clara University," Hunt said. "And it is getting to stand up here and have all of you outstanding accomplished people listen to my story, even though I have so many pages left to write."

This year's 2022 awards were given to stand out individuals and businesses.

Excellence in Service - SB Neighborhood Clinics

Excellence in Service - Sansum Clinic

Pioneer Award - Kathy Odell

Entrepreneur of the Year - Michael Crandell

Executive of the Year - Dave Powers

Company of the Year - InTouch Health