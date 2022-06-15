Former California State Senator honored with Bravery Award for lifelong domestic violence advocacy

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — Former California Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson was honored with the Bravery Award for her long-standing advocacy to support those affected by domestic violence.

The award was given to Jackson by the California Partnership to End Domestic Violence on Tuesday, after being nominated on behalf of Domestic Violence Solutions executive director Marilyn Simon-Gersuk.

DVS is an organization that provides safety, shelter, and support for individuals and families affected by domestic violence and collaborates with community partners to raise awareness.

“We are absolutely thrilled to recognize Senator Jackson through our State organization for her efforts to advance domestic violence survivors’ resources and rights," said Gersuk. "Senator Jackson is one of the founders of DVS and has been a champion for survivors for over 50 years.”

During her time in the state legislature, Jackson was an advocate for a range of issues impacting women and girls, such as workplace protections to Title IX protections, according to public policy director Krista Colón of the CPEDV.

Jackson was one of the founders of Shelter Services for Women in Santa Barbara County. According to Sebany Campos of DVS, SSW (now known as DVS) was one of the first ten shelters of its kind in the country.

“We need to recognize that in our society we are equals deserving of respect, love, appreciation, compassion and empathy,” said Jackson. "I hope that someday as a result of the work you’re doing, we can end domestic violence."

For more information regarding domestic violence visit dvsolutions.org or cpedv.org.