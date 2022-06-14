The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History kicks off summer with new exhibit

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History reopened its doors with a new summer exhibit "Rare Earth" on Saturday in the museum's Fleischmann Auditorium.

Malachite and Azurite “Happy Feet”

Photo by Robert Mosley

With more than 200 specimens in a rainbow of colors and abstract shapes, Rare Earth sought to tell the story of how people can value "the natural world in a new light," according to director of marketing and communications Briana Sapp.

The summer exhibit also showcased sparkling crystals, minerals, and rock formations, which owner and founder of The Arkenstone Fine Minerals, Robert Lavinsky, Ph.D., loaned from his personal collection. Lavinksy attested that with this exhibition the world of art, culture and science connect with "crystal treasures found within the Earth."

A pyritized ammonoid of the genus Pleuroceras from about 195–190 million years ago

SBMNH Earth Science Collection, donated by Ed Womack

“These are the raw materials crushed to build our civilization and make our jewelry for thousands of years, and yet seldom seen in their natural glory as collectible and valuable objects of art, in their own right," said Lavinsky. "Minerals not only make life and civilization possible, but also empower and inspire the arts and culture.”

Fossils were on display, aside from the various sparkling crystals, minerals and rocks.

The skull of a juvenile Triceratops that lived over 66 million years ago and a pair of Colombian Mammoth tusks were several of the fossils in the exhibit.

Martin Jenkins, the local collector who brought the fossils to the museum, will donate the historic dinosaur after the exhibit comes to an end.

“It is my great hope that schoolchildren from Santa Barbara County will see possibly their first ever dinosaur at the Museum and have their curiosity piqued into the origins of these extraordinary fossils," said Jenkins.

The exhibit is open Wednesday to Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and ends on September 5.

For more information visit sbnature.org/RareEarth.