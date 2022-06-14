Santa Barbara Police arrest woman for Monday evening stabbing on Westside

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Police Department arrested a suspect for attempted murder by stabbing that occurred on the city's Westside on Monday evening, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Police received reports of a stabbing at the Westside Medical Clinic, located at 621 West Micheltorena St., around 5:20 p.m. on Monday night, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.

The assault happened about 100 feet away from the clinic near the intersection of West Micheltorena and San Andres Street, Ragsdale said. The adult male victim walked into the clinic immediately after the stabbing and asked staff to call 911.

The man said that the suspect, identified as an adult woman that the victim did not know, stabbed ji, in the back with a large kitchen knife before fleeing the area on foot, Ragsdale said.

A witness followed the suspect while on the phone with police and was able to detail a description and direction of travel, Ragsdale said, adding that the woman was identified as a 33-year-old Santa Barbara resident.

Officers were able to locate the woman within five minutes at the 1700 block of Castillo Street. Ragsdale said that the woman discarded the knife but did not follow verbal commands from the officers.

The officers arrested the woman without further incident and booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail for the felonies of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and use of a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury. Her bail is set at $1.07 million.

The victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further treatment after receiving initial treatment at the clinic, Ragsdale said, adding that the wound is not considered life-threatening.