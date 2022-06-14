Program offers free summer meals for kids in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif – Many children in Santa Barbara county rely on school lunches throughout the year for proper nutrition, which can pose a big problem during the summer months when school is out but they still need those meals.

The community of Santa Barbara is answering the call for this need with the ninth annual fun Summer Meal Concert Series, supported by No Kid Hungry.

Schools, cities, and non-profit organizations have come together to provide 40 different locations across South Santa Barbara County where kids under the age of 18 can enjoy a free, healthy, nutritious meal all while listening to local musicians and DJs.

This combination of providing food and entertainment strengthens the children of our community physically, as well as socially.

The events will be covered with a live broadcast from local radio stations in order to ensure that all kids and families who are in need are aware of the opportunity.

Additionally, families throughout the county can text FOOD to 304-304 to find the free summer meals site in their neighborhood. No registration or paperwork is required.

This is the ninth consecutive year that No kid Hungry has supported this coalition which includes Santa Barbara Unified School District, Lompoc Unified School District, Goleta Union School District, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, United Way, and the City of Santa Barbara among others.

The dates and locations released so far are as follows: