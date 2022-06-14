Input wanted to refresh Goleta’s main website

GOLETA, Calif. - The city of Goleta is reaching out to the community to get the public's input as they redesign and upgrade their current webpage.

For the past year, the staff has mentioned that they have been working alongside Granicus, a website vendor, to refresh the city's main website along with the library website.

The city announced that a virtual meeting will be held on June 15 at 6 p.m.

There are three ways the public can participate and give their input.

One way is to attend the Public Engagement Commission meeting that can be found on the agenda at CityofGoleta.org/GoletaMeetings.

Next, you can also submit written comment by emailing the PEC Recording Secretary, Jaime Shaw, at jshaw@cityofgoleta.org. The city mentioned that all comments would be distributed at the PEC meeting and published with the agenda item.

Lastly, the community can watch the meeting live at CityofGoleta.org/GoletaMeetings or Goleta TV Channel 19.