Caltrans to start paving Highway 154 during overnight hours this week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans said workers will start to pave various parts of Highway 154 during overnight hours this week.

The road work is planned to take place in multiple locations between the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge and the San Antonio Creek Bridge including sections of East Camino Cielo Road, Painted Cave Road, and Kinevan Road.

Caltrans will pave Highway 154 during the overnight hours this week near the Cold Spring Bridge, East Camino Cielo, San Antonio Creek Road, Painted Cave Road and Kinevan Road. This roadwork with traffic control is from 9 pm to 6 am starting tonight and ending Friday morning. — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) June 13, 2022

Construction workers will control traffic in these areas during this paving project from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on week days beginning this Monday but the delays are not expected to last more than 15 minutes.

Additionally, on Thursday, June 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Highway 154 off-ramp at State Route 192 in Santa Barbara will be closed for paving.

Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for this $3.3 million project.

Traffic updates on other highways in Santa Barbara county are available to all drivers by calling Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or you can click here to visit the company's website.