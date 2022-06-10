Super 8 motel to be permanent housing for homeless

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The city of Goleta will convert the Super 8 motel into permanent housing for the homeless.

The city will combine grants from the state and project home key to convert the motel in this multi-million dollar project.

After tours and surveys, it is estimated that around 100 homeless people live in encampments in the area of Goleta.



"This is permanent supportive housing, so there's not an expectation that three months or a limited period of time that we have to find a solution or else they're out," said Stuart Kasden, Goleta Mayor Pro Tem.

It is estimated that 90% of the incoming residents will be directly from surrounding encampments in the Goleta area.

John Polanskey of the County's Housing Authority

"Really the goal is to get people into secure, stable, decent, safe housing. So they can move forward with their lives, whatever that looks like."

Polanskey has a series of similar housing projects in the county, one including the Isla Vista apartments, Pescadero Lofts. He says that residents can stay as long as they need.

Officials say this is the number one priority of the state.

The property will drop the Super 8 name, and a new one has not yet been decided.

The multi-million dollar project is will complete in the first quarter of 2023.