Santa Barbara County Supervisor Gregg Hart leading state assembly race, multiple seats left unchallenged

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Current Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart was leading the race for the California 37th Assembly District after preliminary election results trickled in over the course of election night, but the victor of the seat will not be officially decided until the November General Elections.

In the latest election results released, Hart was beating challenger Mike Stoker by 22 percentage points and Bruce Wallach by nearly 56%.

Hart received roughly 59% of the votes as of Wednesday afternoon, Stoker sat at roughly 37%, and Wallach at around 3%.

Hart and Stoker will face off in November for the statewide general elections.

Many candidates running for Santa Barbara County seats were able to rest easy on election night as they ran unopposed in their respective races.

Santa Barbara Unified School District board member Laura Capps will be replacing Hart in the Second District supervisor seat, incumbent Steve Lavagnino will remain the county's Fifth District supervisor, and Assistant District Attorney John Savrnoch will become the county's District Attorney.

All three candidates ran uncontested.