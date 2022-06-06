Scholarship awarded for international service to Santa Barbara student

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) awarded and recognized a local Santa Barbara High School graduate.

Mali Szerwo was awarded the United Planet Merit Scholarship.

She was one of eleven students to be selected.

The scholarship recognizes students that demonstrate a commitment to cross-cultural understanding and aspiration for international travel and volunteer opportunities.

“As a scholar, it is my duty to pursue academic excellence, but as a human it is my duty to uplift those around me," states Szerwo. "To be able to live and serve abroad will provide me with an invaluable experience to develop my own identity in relation to the world around me, learning more of life beyond my own very protective and privileged hometown."

For more information on NSHSS and its scholarship program, visit https://nshss.org.