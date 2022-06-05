Students graduate from Mission Scholars program

GOLETA, Calif.- Families and friends gathered in Goleta on Sunday to celebrate students who graduated from Mission Scholars, a local nonprofit that empowers low-income, high performing students on their future academic and career endeavors.

The students, who have graduated from the program, will be the first in their families to go to college.

Many were accepted to top schools and landed scholarships.

The graduation ceremony took place at 1:00 p.m near the Gaviota Coast and included heart felt speeches from the graduates.

For more information about the Mission Scholars program, you can visit missionscholars.org .