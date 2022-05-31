Police arrest four people in firearm and narcotics bust, deemed as “one of Santa Barbara’s largest drug seizures”

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Police arrested four people after serving a search warrant and finding guns and narcotics, resulting in what the Santa Barbara Police Department said was "one of the largest drug seizures, if not the largest in the department’s history."

On May 27, detectives, officers and the the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Air Unit served a search warrant near the 3700 block of State Street for a suspected drug trafficking investigation.

According to SBPD Public Information Officer Ethan Ragsdale, detectives located two cars involved in criminal activity, and detained the four people involved.

While at the scene, detectives said they found three semi-automatic pistols, 53 pounds of methamphetamine, one ounce of fentanyl, 11 ounces of heroin and other narcotics within the two cars and nearby hotel room one of the arrestees had recently rented.

Ragsdale said that the street value of the narcotics seized was worth approximately $100,000.

"These arrests and discovery of illegal narcotics resulted in one of the largest drug seizures, if not the largest in the Santa Barbara Police Department’s history," said Ragsdale.

SPBD then arrested a 38-year-old Bell Gardens woman, a 25-year-old Los Angeles woman, a 36-year-old Anaheim man and a 31-year-old Anaheim woman.

The charges differed for each person, but in total included: Possession for Sale of Fentanyl/Heroin (felony), Transportation for Sales of Fentanyl/Heroin (felony), Possession for Sale of Methamphetamine (felony), Transportation for Sales of Methamphetamine (felony), Conspiracy (felony), Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed (felony).

Ragsdale said all arrestees were booked in the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $1,000,000.