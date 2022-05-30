Memorial Day Kicks off with a ceremony at the Santa Barbara Cemetery

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Memorial Day kicked off Monday with a ceremony that was held at the Santa Barbara Cemetery.

Hundreds of families gathered outside to honor the fallen service members and to celebrate the veterans still with us.

Attendees appeared solemn and touched as they listened to an instrumental rendition of “Amazing Grace” by the Gold Coast Pipe Band. They also listened intently to the moving melodies of the Santa Barbara Choral Society.

Visitors to the ceremony enthusiastically cheered and applauded as the ceremony concluded with planes flying overhead in a V-formation. The flyover of the Condor Squadron’s four T-6 Texan airplanes is said to symbolize the service members' ascension to heaven after passing away.