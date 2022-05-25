Garbage truck catches fire in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a garbage truck that caught on fire in Goleta Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The truck's load caught fire on the 500 block of Coronado Drive in Goleta, fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli reported at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

There was no runoff threat from the fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames and the city of Goleta took over the scene, Bertucelli said.