C.A.R.E 4 Paws holds auction fundraiser in Montecito to raise money for Happy Tails campaign

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The local non-profit C.A.R.E 4 Paws held an auction fundraiser in Montecito on Sunday night to support its Happy Tails campaign.

The event was both in-person and virtual, and the auction included more than 40 packages.

All proceeds go to C.A.R.E. 4 Paws, a non-profit that "works to reduce pet overpopulation, keep animals out of shelters and improve quality of life for pets and pet owners in need," according to the organization's website.

The live event took place at the Music Academy in Montecito.

