Central Coast business owners and entrepreneurs to be honored at first ever annual Latino Business Awards Gala

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Latino business owners and entrepreneurs from the Central Coast will be honored tonight at the first annual Latino Business Awards, presented at the Arlington Theatre.

Miranda Entertainment will present the award ceremony, showcasing a wide array of successful entrepreneurs who will be recognized for their hard work and contributions to the economy on the coast.

Event organizers said the red carpet starts at 5:00 p.m., and the award ceremony begins at 6:00 p.m.

Honorees will be awarded in 51 local categories at the gala, and the Master of Ceremonies will be Maribel Guardia, Don Cheto and Gisselle Bravo.

There will also be artist performances by Ninel Conde, Lorenzo Mendez and Kevin Ortiz.

Organizers said that there will also be a scholarships announcement during the event.

To buy tickets for this event, click here.