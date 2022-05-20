Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 6:57 pm

Firefighters respond to Isla Vista kitchen fire

Alex Zauner / KEYT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire in Isla Vista on Friday evening, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County Fire said the fire happened on the 6700 block of El Colegio Rd, and the call came in at 6:14 p.m. to the station.

Firefighters said that a person went to walk their dog when they realized they had left the kitchen utilities on, which caused the fire.

There was significant damage to the kitchen, but firefighters said the fire was contained to just one unit.

No injuries have been reported.

Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content