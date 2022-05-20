Firefighters respond to Isla Vista kitchen fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire in Isla Vista on Friday evening, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County Fire said the fire happened on the 6700 block of El Colegio Rd, and the call came in at 6:14 p.m. to the station.

Firefighters said that a person went to walk their dog when they realized they had left the kitchen utilities on, which caused the fire.

There was significant damage to the kitchen, but firefighters said the fire was contained to just one unit.

No injuries have been reported.