Julia Child Foundation hosts Taste of Santa Barbara to showcase Child’s favorites of the region

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Restaurant week in Santa Barbara this year coincides with the county's first Taste of Santa Barbara event, an event that celebrates all things food and drink in Santa Barbara County.

The lineup includes farm tours, cooking classes, and pop-up events, and attendees will have the chance to attend panel discussions, tour countywide farms, and visit farmers' markets to experience how food producers are building resiliency in the region.

The event is hosted by the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts and the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience.

"The Taste of Santa Barbara really celebrates that actually Julia loved and appreciated in Santa Barbara, from the food to the wine and the other drinks, as well as the agriculture that makes up the Santa Barbara County region," said Todd Schulkin, executive director of the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.

"And really celebrating all of that that is in Santa Barbara and share it with the wider community."

Schulkin stopped by Your News Channel Thursday morning to talk about what inspired the event and talks about some of the different events planned.

The Taste of Santa Barbara runs from May 16 to May 22, click here for more information.

Click here for more information about the Julia Child Foundation.