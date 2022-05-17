Three-vehicle car crash temporarily closes Highway 154 near Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. – A three-vehicle car accident temporarily closed down Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley on Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol incident response page.

The CHP first reported the t-bone collision just before 3 p.m., and eastbound Highway 154 was reportedly closed around 3:10 p.m.

The CHP reported that the roadway was clear by 4:05 p.m.

