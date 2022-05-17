Attempted murderer arrested in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – A man accused of attempted murder by stabbing was arrested in Goleta on Tuesday afternoon, just hours after the crime occurred, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the first block of Kellogg Avenue just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday for a stabbing, and arriving deputies found an adult male victim stabbed several times in the upper torso, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, she added.

The suspect had fled the area by the time deputies arrived, and the department along with county Air Support and a K9 unit searched the area but did not find the suspect in the immediate vicinity, Zick said.

Detectives quickly began an investigation into the identity of the suspect and identified him as a 41-year-old Goleta man.

They tracked him to the 100 block of Orange Avenue, where he was taken into custody around 11:15 a.m., Zick said.

When detectives searched the suspect, they found an un-serialized "ghost gun" on him.

He was booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on three felony counts, including attempted murder, and is being held on a $1 million bail.