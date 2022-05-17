Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Trains to commence carry-on pet program

CENTRAL COAST, Calif.- Dog and cat lovers alike can rejoice now that a new carry-on pet program will be available on Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Trains.

Beginning May 20th, Amtrak passengers will be allowed to bring their furry companions for $26 or 800 Amtrak Guest Reward points as long as they weigh 20 pounds or less and are secured in a carrier underneath the seat.

"Allowing pets to come along for the ride is something customers have expressed a strong interest in," said Jason Jewell, the Interim Managing Director of the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency.

Each customer is entitled to 1 pet reservation per trip as long as they confirm pet eligibility through the Pet Release and Indemnification Agreement. Service animals will continue to be brought on board at no additional cost.

This will be available across the coast since the Pacific Surfliner covers 351 miles of terrain, which includes the counties of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego.

For more information regarding this latest program you can visit amtrak.com.